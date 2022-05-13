Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Singapore Zilingo debtholders recall loan after missed payments -board

Anshuman Daga Reuters
Troubled fashion technology startup Zilingo's debtholders have decided to recall their entire loan after the Singapore-based company missed payment obligations, leading it to appoint a financial adviser to assess options, its board said on Friday.

The seven-year-old company board suspended its CEO and co-founder Ankiti Bose in March with the backing of major investors, pending a probe by an independent firm they hired.

Backed by investors including Sequoia Capital India and Singapore state investor Temasek, privately-held Zilingo announced in April a probe into what it described as "matters", and which sources have said refers to the company's "accounting practices."

A lawyer for Bose has said that she declined to comment on her suspension or the investigation.

