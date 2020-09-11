BABA

EXCLUSIVE-Singapore state investor Temasek considering investing in Ant IPO - sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is considering an investment in the initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese financial technology company Ant Group, which could be the world's biggest IPO, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd GIC.UL is also considering investing in the IPO, said one of the people.

Ant, backed by Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N, 9988.HK, plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market and raise as much as $30 billion, Reuters has reported.

Temasek TEM.UL, GIC and Ant declined to comment.

