EXCLUSIVE-Sierentz Global Merchants to halt grain trading activities, sources say

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Commodity trading firm Sierentz Global Merchants is closing grain trading activities around the world and many traders have already left their posts, sources said on Thursday.

Sierentz's grains division, launched in 2017 by a group of former Louis Dreyfus Company traders and based in Geneva, Switzerland, had been targeting exports of Black Sea grains, mainly from Ukraine.

The company did not answer a request to comment.

Five sources within and outside the company, who declined to be named because the matter is sensitive, said many traders had already left, notably in the Geneva and Kyiv offices.

Among reasons for the decision sources cited losses in Ukraine, difficulties because they were too reliant on the country as an origin, tough times in derivatives after some early profits, and also unsuccessful staff changes.

Two sources said Sierentz would keep farming activities in Brazil and Russia.

Only two traders worldwide are still with the company, one for soybeans in Brazil and one for corn in Singapore but they will be gone by the summer, one source close to the matter later added.

Global Head of Trading Cesar Soares was still in Geneva, two sources said.

Soares did not respond to a request to comment.

Another source had said earlier said some people would remain in Geneva to support soybean activities in Brazil.

Sierentz ended its Singapore-based palm oil trading activities in 2019. It had said it wanted to focus on grains and other oilseed trading.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Sarah El Safty in Cairo; editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.