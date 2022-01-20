EXCLUSIVE-Shell to supply oil to Pemex's Texas refinery under long term contract -document, source

MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L will supply crude to the 340,000-barrel-per-day Deer Park refinery for at least 15 years, as part of the sale of its stake in the Texas facility to Mexico's Pemex, according to a source and document on the transaction.

The handover, expected to happen on Thursday, will also include a labor agreement allowing Pemex to absorb most of the refinery's employees for two years, the source and the document said.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Gary McWilliams)

