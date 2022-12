Dec 6 (Reuters) - Continental Resources on Tuesday named operating chief Doug Lawler as its new chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Lawler was CEO at Chesapeake Energy before joining Continental in February. He takes over from William Berry.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.