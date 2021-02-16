EXCLUSIVE-Seven clubs of Italy's Serie A don't see sale of media unit stake as "viable" anymore

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Seven clubs of Italy's top flight Serie A do not see the sale of a stake in the soccer league's media business to a private equity consortium as a viable option any more, a document showed on Tuesday.

"The term sheet submitted to the clubs belonging to the league has not reached a qualified consensus needed for the approval... as things stand, this development opportunity is not viable anymore", seven clubs, including Juventus FC JUVE.MI, SS Lazio LAZI.MI and Inter Milan, wrote in a letter addressed to the league's President Paolo Dal Pino and seen by Reuters.

The clubs also said in the letter they did not exclude talks with "financial institutions" to increase the League's business value on international markets.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

