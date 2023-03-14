EXCLUSIVE-Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

By Milana Vinn

March 14 (Reuters) - Infinera Corp INFN.O, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said.

There is no certainty that Infinera will reach any deal, added the source, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

Infinera and Centerview did not respond to requests for comment.

Infinera makes optical semiconductors and networking equipment for fixed line and mobile telecommunications networks. The company's shares are down 15% in the last 12 months, almost double the average of its peers, as it tries to recover from supply chain bottlenecks and boost its profit margins.

Oaktree Capital, the credit investment firm controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Ltd BAM.TO, sold its equipment maker Coriant to Infinera in 2018 for $430 million in cash and stock and currently holds a seat on Infinera's board. An Oaktree spokesperson declined to comment.

