EXCLUSIVE-SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sources

By Liz Hampton

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services supplier ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its financial disclosures, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The SEC probe involves potential violations of securities laws covering disclosures, internal financial controls and public reporting by the Midland, Texas, company, one of the people said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)

