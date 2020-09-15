EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia's STC asks banks to pitch for subsidiary IPO -sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE has asked banks to pitch for roles in a potential public offering of its products and services development arm, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

STC, Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator, sent a request for proposals to international and local banks last week for STC Solutions (STCS), said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

The company's valuation could be around 9 billion riyals ($2.4 billion), if it garners 18-20 times its earnings multiples, one of the sources said.

The IPO size could be around $500 million if the company sells 20%, the source said.

STC did not respond to a request for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.