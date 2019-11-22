EXCLUSIVE-Sanofi's strategy boss to leave as CEO readies revamp

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sanofi's SASY.PA executive vice president in charge of strategy and business development, Muzammil Mansuri, a member of the French drugmaker's executive committee, will leave the firm by the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The decision marks the first important management change taken since Paul Hudson became chief executive of Sanofi on Sept. 1, as he prepares to give pointers about his vision for the company next month.

Hudson and his teams are engaged in a strategic review and are expected to unveil the company's priorities for the coming years at an investor day in Cambridge, Massachusetts in December.

Mansuri, who joined Sanofi in 2016 from Gilead Sciences GILD.O, will be retiring from the company, according to the document sent to staff on Wednesday.

Hudson said in the memo that Alban de la Sabliere, currently head of business development, and Laurent Van Lerberghe, head of strategy, would take on more responsibilities as of Dec. 1 and report directly to him.

A spokesman for Sanofi could not provide any immediate comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Christian Lowe)

