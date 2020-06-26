EXCLUSIVE-Sanofi considering up to 1,680 job cuts in Europe -sources

Sanofi is considering cutting up to 1,680 jobs in Europe, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the French drugmaker outlined plans to reduce costs to staff representatives.

One source said the job measures would be carried out over three years. The sources declined to be identified because the plan has not been announced.

Sanofi officials had no immediate comment.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Sanofi was considering cutting hundreds of jobs and would discuss potential steps with staff representatives over the coming days.

