EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea suspends efforts to get domestic bonds into WGBI -source

Contributor
Seunggyu Lim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea has suspended efforts to have its domestic debt added to the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), one of the world's three major bond indexes, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

By Seunggyu Lim

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has suspended efforts to have its domestic debt added to the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), one of the world's three major bond indexes, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"We are likely to keep our efforts on seeking inclusion into WGBI on the sidelines for now... We're putting that off, temporarily," said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be identified.

(Reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters