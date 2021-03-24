EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea suspends efforts to get domestic bonds into WGBI -source

By Seunggyu Lim

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has suspended efforts to have its domestic debt added to the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), one of the world's three major bond indexes, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"We are likely to keep our efforts on seeking inclusion into WGBI on the sidelines for now... We're putting that off, temporarily," said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be identified.

