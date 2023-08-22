News & Insights

World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-S.African power utility Eskom gets $850 mln tranche of state help with debts

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

August 22, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Promit Mukherjee

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Treasury has paid 16 billion rand ($852 million) to heavily indebted power utility Eskom, the first tranche of a debt relief package that will wipe off more than half its liabilities, acting CEO Calib Cassim said on Tuesday.

The Treasury offered a total of 254 billion rand to the state-owned company in February so it can pay its debts to global financial institutions, which currently top 423 billion rand.

Analysts view the offer as a crucial lifeline to help Eskom cope with a cash crunch that has hobbled its ability to tackle daily power blackouts across South Africa.

"We have received the first drawdown in terms of the Eskom debt relief bill," Cassim told Reuters on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, adding it would help the company meet its debts on maturity.

He added the payment came in at the end of July, and the next tranche was expected in October.

Corruption, cost overruns, and widespread theft of coal and transmission line materials have conspired with unrealistically low tariffs to almost bankrupt Africa's biggest power company.

The government handouts come at a huge cost for the country: Eskoms's total debt is almost equal to the total national budget for education, and more than the spending on health or social development.

So that Eskom does not get itself into more debt, Cassim said the relief package stipulated that Eskom cannot take out any further loans for the next four years. The Treasury had previously said the restriction was for three years.

A consequence of this is that Eskom will not be able to get any of the $8.5 billion that was committed to South Africa by wealthy nations at U.N. climate talks in November 2021 for its transition to clean energy.

Part of those loans were meant for the company to shut down its coal-fired plants, and Cassim said it wasn't clear how or when Eskom would access this funding.

"We should not lose the opportunity of tapping into those things available to us as a country," he said.

($1 = 18.7769 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark Potter)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.