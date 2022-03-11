EXCLUSIVE-RWE's top shareholder rejects brown coal spin-off idea

By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 11 (Reuters) - RWE's RWEG.DE municipal investors, which together form the top shareholder in Germany's largest power producer, have dismissed calls for a fast separation of the group's brown coal division, adding such a move would threaten the local economy and jobs.

The Association of Municipal RWE shareholders (VkA) mostly represents cities and municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and home to RWE and other industrial heavyweights, including Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

Overall, the VkA represents 14.1% of RWE's shares, a stake that is currently worth around 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion).

VkA's comments mark its first public response to demands by activist shareholder Enkraft, which first disclosed a stake in RWE in September and is pushing for a divestment of its brown coal unit to remove a major drag on the group's valuation.

RWE referred to previous comments by management, which said selling its brown coal unit to another operator would not speed up Germany's targeted coal exit and that building out renewables fast was more decisive for the company's transformation.

