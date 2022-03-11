EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Surgut allows oil sales to China without credit guarantees - sources

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian producer Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit (LC) in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The change in terms is allowing Surgutneftegaz to continue to ship ESPO Blend crude from the port of Kozmino in Russia's Far East to China, the world's top oil importer.

Russian ESPO crude exports, at 754,000 barrels per day in April, provide China's biggest source of spot crude.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, oil prices have risen to 14-year highs on global markets LCOc1. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined. O/R

Western sanctions in response to the invasion, which Russia describes as a "special military operation", have led banks to halt the issuance of LCs for all oil that originates from Russia.

To bypass the issue, Chinese companies using open accounts that allow the customer to buy goods on a deferred payment basis, with a requirement to pay in full up to three days after the cargo is loaded, the sources said. They could not be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A letter of credit would allow 30 days for payment.

It was not immediately clear which banks are involved.

Surgut declined to comment.

