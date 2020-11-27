EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Sberbank targets half of revenue from non-banking by 2030 -sources

By Tatiana Voronova

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sberbank SBER.MM expects its non-banking business to reach 5% of its revenues in 2023 and as much as half of its total in a decade, as it focuses on e-commerce and other online ventures, two sources told Reuters.

Russia's largest lender has invested some $2 billion on acquisitions and IT as it attempts to join Apple AAPL.O and Google GOOGL.O on the big tech stage.

Sberbank plans to tell investors on Nov. 30 that non-banking, or ecosystem as it calls the business, will account for 5% of its total revenue in 2023 and grow to nearly a half of its total by 2030, two sources close to its supervisory board said.

The bank's return-on-equity (RoE), one of key measures of profitability, is forecast at 17% in 2023, one of the two sources said. A third source, also close to Sberbank's supervisory board, confirmed this forecast.

The sources did not say why the RoE target is smaller than the third quarter's 22.8%.

Sberbank, in which the Russian state owns a stake of 50% plus one share, declined to comment.

Non-banking, which includes Sberbank's joint venture with internet company Mail.Ru MAILRq.L, the Rambler media group and Okko online cinema along with some other assets, currently accounts for around 1% of its revenue, with the rest from its core financial business.

Sberbank's ambitions were dealt a blow this year when its partnership with Russia's leading internet firm Yandex YNDX.O, its first major e-commerce push and part of its ecosystem strategy, collapsed over strategy disagreements.

Sberbank was also in talks to buy a large minority stake in online retailer Ozon OZON.O, OZONDR.MM, Russia's second biggest, but the deal also fell apart amid disagreements, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

Ozon has instead raised nearly $1 billion this month in what turned out to be the largest initial public (IPO) offering by a Russian company since 2017.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.