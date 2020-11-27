US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Sberbank targets half of revenue from non-banking by 2030 -sources

Tatiana Voronova Reuters
MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sberbank SBER.MM expects its non-banking business to reach 5% of its revenues in 2023 and as much as 50% in a decade, as it focuses on e-commerce and other online ventures, two sources told Reuters.

Russia's largest lender has invested some $2 billion on acquisitions and IT as it attempts to join Apple AAPL.O and Google GOOGL.O on the big tech stage.

Sberbank plans to tell investors on Nov.30 that non-banking, or ecosystem as it calls the business, will account for 5% of its total revenue in 2023 and grow this to 50% by 2030, two sources close to its supervisory board said.

Sberbank declined to comment on Friday.

Non-banking, which includes Sberbank's joint venture with internet company Mail.Ru MAILRq.L, the Rambler media group and Okko online cinema along with some other assets, currently accounts for around 1% of its revenue, with the rest from its core financial business.

Sberbank's ambitions were dealt a blow this year when its partnership with Russia's leading internet firm Yandex YNDX.O, its first major e-commerce push and part of its ecosystem strategy, collapsed over strategy disagreements.

The Russian state owns a stake of 50% plus one share in Sberbank.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Smith)

