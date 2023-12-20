News & Insights

ROSN

EXCLUSIVE-Rosneft to discuss possible German assets sale with Berlin on Friday - source

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 20, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa and Sarah Marsh for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rosneft ROSN.MM representatives will travel to Berlin on Friday to discuss a possible sale of the Russian oil giant's German assets with German government officials amongst other options, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting is the first of its kind since Berlin placed local units of Rosneft, which owns 54.17% of PCK Schwedt refinery, under trusteeship, keeping Rosneft as the legal owner of the stake but stripping it of ability to exert control.

A spokesperson for the economy ministry declined to comment.

Rosneft was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Sarah Marsh Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Miranda Murray)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.