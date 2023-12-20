EXCLUSIVE-Rosneft to discuss possible German assets sale with Berlin on Friday - source

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rosneft ROSN.MM representatives will travel to Berlin on Friday to discuss a possible sale of the Russian oil giant's German assets with German government officials amongst other options, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting is the first of its kind since Berlin placed local units of Rosneft, which owns 54.17% of PCK Schwedt refinery, under trusteeship, keeping Rosneft as the legal owner of the stake but stripping it of ability to exert control.

A spokesperson for the economy ministry declined to comment.

Rosneft was not immediately available for comment.

