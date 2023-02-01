EXCLUSIVE-Romania to pause Eurobond issuance until H2, treasury chief says

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Having covered a third of this year's financing needs in January, Romania plans to take a break from issuing Eurobonds until the second half and will focus on local currency borrowing, the finance ministry's treasury head said.

As investors poured into emerging market debt at the start of the year, Romania took advantage of the improved sentiment with bumper debt issuance - selling 2 billion euros of 2026 and 2029 Eurobonds on Monday after a $4 billion triple bond issue at the start of January.

Treasury chief Stefan Nanu told Reuters Romania could do one more international transaction this year and that it could be a sustainable or green bond, the country's first such issue.

Domestically, Romania could continue frontloading financing as long as demand remains robust, he said, noting that boosting the share of leu currency debt mitigated currency risks and helped with ratings reviews.

"Given how much we have financed so far and that domestic issuance is going well, we do not intend to issue Eurobonds again in the first half," Nanu said in an interview.

"In keeping with our strategy from last year, we might do one more transaction, but we might issue 1 billion instead of 2.5 billion, most likely green or sustainable," Nanu said, while not ruling out further issues or private placement deals.

Romania sold 8.5 billion euros ($9.25 billion) out of a foreign debt target of 10 billion euros last year. It planned to issue as much as 8.5 billion euros in 2023, but strong local demand mean this level could be lower.

Romania sold an unprecedented 26.2 billion lei ($5.81 billion) on its domestic market in January, five times the planned amount, buoyed by surplus liquidity - in part driven by government spending - and interest from foreign buyers.

Expectations that Romanian inflation will return to single digits sooner than originally feared have helped the 10-year yield RO10YT=RR fall to around 7.4% from 9.5% in October.

"Frontloading is the result of this strong market," Nanu said. "It gives us room to not pressure the yield curve during correction periods."

Romania expects to receive 3.5 billion euros in European Union recovery funds and loans this year.

Nanu said the share of foreigners' holdings of domestic debt -- which stood at 19% at the end of November -- had room to rise.

Gross funding needs for this year stand at 160 billion lei, up 7.7% on the year, driven by large redemptions.

All the main ratings agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grade; Moody's and S&P Global Ratings have a stable outlook while Fitch has a negative outlook.

Nanu said he expected improvements in Romania's ratings this year, while acknowledging the large current account deficit remained a key vulnerability.

($1 = 0.9194 euros)

($1 = 4.5152 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Christina Fincher)

