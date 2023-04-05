EXCLUSIVE-Romania lifts Eurobond issuance ceiling, could still downsize targets

BUCHAREST, April 5 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry has raised its Eurobond issuance ceiling plan to account for indicative foreign debt plans worth 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion) from April until Dec. 2024, treasury chief Stefan Nanu said.

But eurobond targets could be downsized given robust domestic demand, he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)

