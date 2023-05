May 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG ROG.S plans to sell or close its drug manufacturing plant in Vacaville, California, or it will shut the factory down by 2029, the company said in e-mailed letters to the plant's workers obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

