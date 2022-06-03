EXCLUSIVE-Rheinmetall makes non-binding offer for Leonardo's OTO Melara unit -sources

By Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte and Giulia Segreti

ROME, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has sent Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI a non-binding offer for a minority stake in its OTO Melara cannon maker unit, according to a document and two sources close to the matter.

The offer was presented at the end of May and Rheinmetall is seeking to buy up to 49% of the company, the sources told Reuters on Thursday, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Rheinmetall has set a value of 190-210 million euros ($203.91- $225.37 million) as an indicative price for the 49% stake in OTO Melara, a document seen by Reuters showed. This would imply an overall value of almost 430 million euros for the whole unit.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the need for more advanced ground combat systems and has pushed European countries to earmark more financial resources for defence.

Stocks in defence companies rose after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a major policy shift for the country after decades of attrition of the armed forces, pledged in February to sharply increase defence spending.

But the market volatility linked to the war and governments' focus on major issues has made it difficult for mergers, acquisitions and deals to go ahead and limited much-needed cooperation.

Leonardo was not available for comment. Rheinmetall did not respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment.

The Italian government has been informed, the sources said, but Rheinmetall still needs to secure Italy's backing, one of the sources said.

Rome has the power to block or set strict conditions on takeovers in strategic sectors, such as defence, energy and banking.

Before giving its backing to any ownership change in OTO Melara, Rome wants Italy to be included in the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank project, more popularly known as the "tank of the future," one of the sources said.

Including Italy could create the opportunity for Leonardo to provide sensors and defence electronics systems for the new tanks.

The document said Rheinmetall would in future be open to acquiring a further 2% or more in OTO Melara - which would give it majority ownership - in accordance with the company's industrial plan and its stakeholders' strategy.

In December, Leonardo said it intended to sell OTO Melara, which produces naval and terrestrial cannons, as well as Wass, which makes torpedoes, as part of a broader strategy to focus on helicopters, aircraft and electronics for defence.

It said the two units would have better growth opportunities outside the group.

In March Rheinmetall's CEO Armin Papperger told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore that the German group would be prepared to make a financial investment in OTO Melara.

($1 = 0.9318 euros)

