EXCLUSIVE-Revolut audit queries, skittish regulators complicate its UK licence bid -sources

April 06, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters 

      BDO's audit opinion draws regulatory scrutiny
    

      Revolut mulls changing auditor - source
    

      Revolut says company doesn't comment on regulatory applications
applications
    

  
    By Stefania  Spezzati and Amy-Jo Crowley
       LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - After the accuracy of
Revolut Ltd.'s accounts drew scrutiny from regulators, the
firm's plan to secure a U.K. banking licence is facing delays,
according to two people familiar with the company.   
    Last month, audit firm BDO issued a so-called qualified
opinion for Revolut's 2021 accounts. While BDO said Revolut's
financial statements gave a "true and fair view of the state of
the group," it cautioned in the same filing that some
information related to revenues may have been "materially
misstated."
    Media coverage of BDO's warning on March 1 prompted
immediate questions from financial regulators, a March 6 letter
to Reuters from Revolut shows. In the letter, Revolut requested
changes to Reuters' article on the financial statements, which
the news agency declined to make. Revolut's lead counsel for
disputes and investigations, Conal McFadyen, said the firm "had
multiple enquiries from our regulators in the U.K. and overseas"
seeking further explanation about the auditor's opinion. 
        He added that there is no question over the totality of
Revolut’s income.
    The letter did not address the banking licence application
nor its status. 
    The concern from regulators around BDO's warning will
probably slow down the approval for its banking licence,
according to one person familiar with Revolut, who has been
advising the company on strategy.
        BDO's warning over the accounts "casts a shadow on the
board and shows a breakdown of trust between the auditor and the
management," said Stephen Kingsley, a veteran non-executive
director who has chaired a number of audit committees at
financial firms. "I would be astonished if the regulators go
ahead with the banking licence," he added.
    A spokesman for Revolut said the company does not comment on
ongoing regulatory applications.
        "We are at the very final stage of the process," Chief
Financial Officer Mikko Salovaara told Reuters on March 1 as the
company released its 2021 earnings.
        The Bank of England's Prudential Regulatory Authority
and the Financial Conduct Authority declined to comment on the
status of the application. 
    A spokeswoman for BDO declined to comment.
    Revolut applied for a banking licence about two years ago.
Standards for obtaining one are high and require the approval of
the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.
    With a banking licence, Revolut would become a more
established player in the U.K. banking market and be able to
draw more customers. Crucially, the deposits held at the fintech
would be protected by the U.K.'s financial compensation scheme,
boosting trust among clients. 
    
        UNDER SCRUTINY
    Banking regulators everywhere are scrutinizing the financial
health of lenders after the failure of some U.S. banks and
Credit Suisse's rescue by UBS. That increased scrutiny is
holding up Revolut's approval, one person involved in
discussions with U.K. supervisors told Reuters. 
    The bank runs sparked concerns about the sector's solidity,
rattling depositors.
    Revolut sought to reassure its investors about the soundness
of its business after the 2021 accounts were published,
according to several other people with knowledge of the
situation, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
    In the March 6 letter to Reuters, Revolut's McFadyen
acknowledged the jittery mood, saying, "We have received a
number of messages from investors expressing concerns and
requiring explanations from us regarding our accounts." 
    Revolut also told a British bank that works with the firm
that BDO's inability to verify certain revenue was due to the
inadequacy of the audit firm's systems, one source said. BDO
declined to comment.
        Revolut is now considering changing its auditor and
hiring a bigger accounting firm, another one of its investors
was told.
        BDO earned 4.5 million pounds in fees for auditing
Revolut's accounts, the firm's financial statements show. 
    Since its 2015 debut, Revolut has raised about $1.7 billion
from SoftBank and other investors, and posted its first
full-year profit of 26 million pounds in 2021.  
        Revolut in recent weeks told its backers that it doesn't
need to raise further funds, several investors said. Reuters
could not establish whether the comments dated from after the
collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. in early March which
prompted some depositors elsewhere to move their cash to bigger
lenders.
     Revolut's current principal supervisor, the Bank of
Lithuania, which regulates Revolut's operations across the
European Union, said last month in response to questions about
BDO's opinion, that while the U.K. entities don't fall under its
direct supervision, it's monitoring the firm.
    The central bank said it had nothing further to add when
contacted on April 5.  
        
  
   

