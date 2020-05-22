EXCLUSIVE-Renewable firms in Mexico must pay more for grid backup -CFE chief

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Private renewable energy firms in Mexico must pay for part of the baseload power used to ensure the flow of electricity on the grid, the head of the state power company said on Friday, as a dispute on the future of the local industry roils the market.

Manuel Bartlett, director of the Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, told Reuters that his company nevertheless favors more clean energy and will seek to further reduce its use of fuel oil as a major source of power generation.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Marguerita Choy)

