EXCLUSIVE-Rabobank seeks to shake up Canadian farm lending, eyes 10-15% market share

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

January 11, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Rabobank NA RABOVR.UL is aiming to grab 10-15% of the Canadian farm lending market within 15 years, as it aims to shake up a sector dominated by government and domestic banks, its new Canadian agricultural head told Reuters on Wednesday.

Canada's status as the world's fifth-largest agricultural product exporter makes the country of 38 million people attractive to Rabobank, which specializes in global food and agriculture lending.

"To be an ag and food lender, you would be remiss if you weren't in Canada," Roxane Lieverse, Rabobank's head of Canada Agricultural Banking, said in an interview. "We believe we have a sweet space coming in."

