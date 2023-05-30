EXCLUSIVE-QatarEnergy to sign long-term Asian LNG supply deal on Thursday - source

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will sign a long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply deal with an Asian entity on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal will be one of many to come this year, the source said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

