EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 mln in Airbus A350 dispute

Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 mln in Airbus A350 dispute

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

Qatar Airways is claiming $618 million in compensation from planemaker Airbus in a dispute over erosion to the surface of A350 jetliners, a court document showed on Thursday.

The Gulf airline is also seeking extra compensation of $4 million for every day that 21 of its A350 airplanes remain grounded by Qatar's regulator over the skin damage, which includes erosion and gaps in a layer of lightning protection.

