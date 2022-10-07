EXCLUSIVE-Providence wins $1.3 bln auction for French software firm A2Mac1 - sources

Providence Equity Partners is in exclusive talks with Rothschild's buyout fund Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) to buy French automotive data firm A2Mac1 for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.36 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Pamela Barbaglia

Providence has trumped rival bids from buyout funds EQT EQTAB.ST and TA Associates, the sources said.

Rothschild, FAPI, Providence, EQT and TA Associates declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0262 euros)

