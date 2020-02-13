US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Providence launches $2.7 bln sale of education firm Galileo - sources

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

The private equity owner of one of Europe's largest private education groups, Galileo Global Education, has put the business up for the sale in a deal worth about 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), three sources told Reuters.

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The private equity owner of one of Europe's largest private education groups, Galileo Global Education, has put the business up for the sale in a deal worth about 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), three sources told Reuters.

U.S. buyout fund Providence has hired Goldman Sachs GS.N and Rothschild to find a new owner for the Paris-based firm, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Buyout funds KKR KKR.N, EQT EQTAB.ST, CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners have expressed interest in making an offer, the sources said.

The sale has also drawn attention from European family offices including France's Wendel Group and Belgium's Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) which are linked to the Wendel and Lambert families, respectively, two of the sources said.

Wendel is teaming up with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC as part of a consortium, they added.

French private equity group Ardian has contacted Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for a joint bid while Canadian investors CPPIB and CDPQ are both studying the dossier and looking to enter the race, the sources said.

Representatives at Providence, CVC, EQT, BC Partners, CPPIB, CDPQ, Wendel, ADIA and GBL declined to comment while KKR, Ardian and GIC were not immediately available.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular