EXCLUSIVE-ProSieben's NuCom nears deal to acquire Meet Group -sources

March 4 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE's PSMGn.DE e-commerce arm NuCom Group is nearing a deal to acquire Meet Group Inc MEET.O that could value the U.S. dating app developer at more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

NuCom, whose holdings include online dating website eharmony, could finalize an agreement to buy Meet Group as early as Thursday, when ProSieben reports its fourth-quarter earnings, the sources said.

It is still possible the deal negotiations will fall apart at the last minute or get delayed, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. ProSieben declined to comment, while Meet Group did not respond to a request for comment.

