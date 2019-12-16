EXCLUSIVE-Prosieben's NuCom eyes acquisition of Meet Group -sources

Dec 16 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE's PSMGn.DE e-commerce arm NuCom Group is exploring the acquisition of U.S. livestreaming app developer Meet Group Inc MEET.O, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

NuCom, whose holdings include online dating website eharmony, has made a preliminary expression of interest to buy Meet Group, the sources said, cautioning that there is no certainty that there will be negotiations that lead to a deal.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Meet Group declined to comment, while Prosieben did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.