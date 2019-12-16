US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Prosieben's NuCom eyes acquisition of Meet Group -sources

Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE's e-commerce arm NuCom Group is exploring the acquisition of U.S. livestreaming app developer Meet Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

NuCom, whose holdings include online dating website eharmony, has made a preliminary expression of interest to buy Meet Group, the sources said, cautioning that there is no certainty that there will be negotiations that lead to a deal.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Meet Group declined to comment, while Prosieben did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

