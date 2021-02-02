US Markets

EXCLUSIVE -Private equity firm offers to buy majority stake in Come-by-Chance refinery owner

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Cresta Fund Management has offered to buy a majority stake in North Atlantic Refining, owner of the idled Canadian Come-by-Chance refinery, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The Dallas-based firm, which focuses on the midstream energy space, committed to funding the Come-by-Chance refinery's conversion to a renewable diesel facility, the firm said in a letter dated Jan. 22.

