EXCLUSIVE -Private equity firm offers to buy majority stake in Come-by-Chance refinery owner

By Laura Sanicola

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Cresta Fund Management has offered to buy a majority stake in North Atlantic Refining, owner of the idled Canadian Come-by-Chance refinery, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The Dallas-based firm, which focuses on the midstream energy space, committed to funding the Come-by-Chance refinery's conversion to a renewable diesel facility, the firm said in a letter dated Jan. 22.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)

