EXCLUSIVE-President Trump says China wants him to lose re-election race

Steve Holland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for China for the virus. "I can do a lot," he said.

