EXCLUSIVE -Poland's Orlen prepares arbitration claim against Venture Global LNG

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas firm Orlen PKN.WA is preparing to file for arbitration against U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG for failing to supply contracted cargoes, even as it sold to non-contract customers as prices soared, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"I know that this is being considered, I know that there were preparations to file a claim," one person said on condition of anonymity. Two other people confirmed that Orlen is considering a claim with one source saying it has not been submitted yet.

Orlen's press office declined to comment on the matter, while a Venture Global spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Additional reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

