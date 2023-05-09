News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Pitney Bowes shareholders poised to elect four Hestia Capital board candidates

May 09, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N shareholders are poised to elect four director candidates proposed by Hestia Capital Management amid a board room challenge that criticized the shipping and mailing company's capital allocation and lagging share price, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hestia, which owns 8.5% of the company, nominated five candidates and pushed for the company to explore alternative strategies for the global ecommerce segment and to focus on cash-generating segments like Presort Services, its mail aggregation business, and SendTech Solutions, its postage meter business.

Hestia also said that it wanted to replace Marc Lautenbach, the company's chief executive officer.

Shareholders are expected to elect Katie May plus Hestia's founder and portfolio manager, Kurt Wolf and two others, the people said.

The company added two new directors in March, said three incumbent directors would leave, and backed the election of dissident nominee May.

