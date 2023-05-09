EXCLUSIVE-Pitney Bowes shareholders poised to elect four Hestia Capital board candidates

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N shareholders are poised to elect four director candidates proposed by Hestia Capital Management amid a board room challenge that criticized the shipping and mailing company's capital allocation and lagging share price, two people familar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.