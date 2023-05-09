News & Insights

US Markets
PBI

EXCLUSIVE-Pitney Bowes shareholders poised to elect four Hestia Capital board candidates

May 09, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N shareholders are poised to elect four director candidates proposed by Hestia Capital Management amid a board room challenge that criticized the shipping and mailing company's capital allocation and lagging share price, two people familar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.