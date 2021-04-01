US Markets
PXD

EXCLUSIVE-Pioneer Natural Resources nears $6 billion DoublePoint Energy deal-sources

Contributor
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Published

Pioneer Natural Resources Co is nearing a deal to acquire Permian Basin oil producer DoublePoint Energy for more than $6 billion in cash and stock, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

April 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N is nearing a deal to acquire Permian Basin oil producer DoublePoint Energy for more than $6 billion in cash and stock, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A deal between Pioneer and its private equity owners, which include Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N and Quantum Energy Partners, could be announced as soon as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Pioneer and DoublePoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular