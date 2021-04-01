EXCLUSIVE-Pioneer Natural Resources nears $6 billion DoublePoint Energy deal-sources

April 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N is nearing a deal to acquire Permian Basin oil producer DoublePoint Energy for more than $6 billion in cash and stock, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A deal between Pioneer and its private equity owners, which include Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N and Quantum Energy Partners, could be announced as soon as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Pioneer and DoublePoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

