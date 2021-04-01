EXCLUSIVE-Pioneer Natural Resources nears $6 billion DoublePoint Energy deal-sources

By Greg Roumeliotis

April 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N is nearing a deal to acquire Permian Basin oil producer DoublePoint Energy for more than $6 billion in cash and stock, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It would be Pioneer's second acquisition in less than a year, after taking over Parsley Energy in January for $4.5 billion.

U.S. shale companies are on the hunt for acquisitions again, as they position themselves for the recovery in oil prices. Consolidation allows them to cut costs so they can spend more on drilling and return cash to shareholders.

A deal between Pioneer and its private equity owners, which include Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N and Quantum Energy Partners, could be announced as soon as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Pioneer and DoublePoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DoublePoint Energy was formed in 2018 by the combination of two existing companies owned by private equity firms - Double Eagle Energy Holdings III and FourPoint Energy. It had more than 70,000 acres spread across six Texas counties, according to the statement announcing the formation.

Based in Dallas, Pioneer focuses exclusively on oil and gas exploration in the Permian Basin. It has a market capitalization of about $36 billion.

