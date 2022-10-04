Markets
PM

EXCLUSIVE-Philip Morris set for EU nod on Swedish Match deal, sources say

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Philip Morris (PMI) is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Philip Morris PM.N (PMI) is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match SWMA.ST, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Marlboro-maker Philip Morris announced its cash offer for the Stockholm-based group at 106 crowns per share in May, seeking to expand in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

Philip Morris, which was spun off from Swedish Match rival Altria MO.N in 2008, wants smoke-free products to account for more than half of sales by 2025.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary review of the deal by Oct. 11, declined to comment.

The sources said that the EU competition enforcer does not see any competition issues arising from the deal.

Philip Morris did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMMO

Other Topics

Banking US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular