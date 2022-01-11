EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

US Markets
Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

Michael Erman Reuters
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and other healthcare providers to want fewer face-to-face interactions with sales people after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The move comes as the company is expected to announce more than $80 billion in revenue in 2021 on strong sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE BNTX.O. That would be record sales for a pharmaceutical company, according to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

