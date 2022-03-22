EXCLUSIVE-Petroperu will not submit annual financial audit before late July, says new CEO

LIMA, March 22 (Reuters) - Peru's embattled state-owned oil company Petroperu will not submit its annual financial audit before the end of July, new Chief Executive Francisco de la Torre told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming that it will miss a key May deadline to present the document.

Petroperu was downgraded earlier this month to junk by credit agencies on the uncertainty generated when accounting firm PwC declined to audit the company's financial statements. Petroperu has yet to find a new auditor to look at its 2021 financial statements.

"The optimistic scenario is for late July, the conservative scenario is for late August and the pessimistic scenario is for late September," said de la Torre.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.