News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-PetroChina aims to resume Venezuelan oil imports after 4-year pause

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

November 02, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Marianna Parraga and Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

By Marianna Parraga and Chen Aizhu

HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's PetroChina 601857.SS is proposing to buy up to 8 million barrels per month of Venezuelan crude from state-run oil company PDVSA, according to four people familiar with the matter, hoping to resume a trade suspended four years ago by U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.