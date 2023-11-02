EXCLUSIVE-PetroChina aims to resume Venezuelan oil imports after 4-year pause

By Marianna Parraga and Chen Aizhu

HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's PetroChina 601857.SS is proposing to buy up to 8 million barrels per month of Venezuelan crude from state-run oil company PDVSA, according to four people familiar with the matter, hoping to resume a trade suspended four years ago by U.S. sanctions.

