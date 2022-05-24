EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras warns of diesel shortages, suggests subsidies -presentation

By Sabrina Valle

May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year during the crucial soybean harvest season if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, told government officials that the firm and other importers may struggle to secure diesel amid the most severe shortage of the fuel in 14 years, the sources said.

Petrobras is under political pressure to hold fuel prices below international parity to help control inflation as President Jair Bolsonaro seeks a second term. Bolsonaro has fired the last two Petrobras CEOs and an energy minister this year over fuel price hikes.

The Petrobras presentation flagged the risk of shortage in the third quarter, when diesel demand surges seasonally in Brazil as well as in the United States. The South American country begins shipping the world's largest soybean crop in August.

"If there is no signal of market prices ahead, there is material risk of a diesel shortage during the peak of demand during the harvest season, affecting Brazil's GDP," Petrobras said in the presentation bearing the date "May 2022".

In the presentation, titled "Fuels: challenges and solutions", management said the government should consider following other countries that are applying fuel subsidies to avoid shortages.

Petrobras did not respond to a request for comment.

Diesel supply has become a global concern since sanctions against Russia reshaped fuel trade and sent international inventories to historic lows. Importing countries are sizing up the risk of both rising costs and supply running short, as the industry shuts refineries for repairs or to cut carbon emissions.

Concerns in Brazil about diesel imports in the second half of the year rose after U.S. Gulf refiners, its major suppliers, started redirecting cargoes to Europe, two of the people said.

"Global diesel inventories are far below the historic average," Petrobras said in the presentation shared with the Ministry of Mines and Energy. "Petrobras alone cannot solve the global rise of energy prices."

Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida on Friday called oil analysts to ask about diesel shortages in the second half of the year, said a person directly involved in the matter. The ministry did not respond to a comment request.

Those analysts, along with private importers and officials at oil regulator ANP, have echoed the concerns raised by Petrobras, said people familiar with the talks, who requested anonymity to discuss the politically sensitive matter.

"If Petrobras stops selling diesel at international prices for more than two or three weeks, there is a chance pumps will run dry," a top executive from a large diesel producer said.

SUGGESTING SUBSIDIES

Executives at Petrobras, whose bylaws bar it from selling fuel at a loss without compensation, suggested in the presentation that Brazil could cut taxes or otherwise subsidize fuels to consumers, citing the example of several European Union nations.

Fuel subsidies cost Brazil about 7.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in 2018, when former President Michel Temer implemented them for a few months to halt a national trucker protest.

The cost of a similar measure this year could surpass 60 billion reais, estimated one of the people close to the discussions.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year - which it calls a "special military operation" - sent crude oil prices to a 14-year high. This month, global shortages led diesel traders to pay a premium of more than $50 per barrel.

At their maximum, Brazilian diesel inventories can cover about a month of national demand. At Petrobras, supplies are at about half capacity, according to two sources.

Brazil is entering a crucial window to secure diesel, with cargoes booked in June for the August-October soybean harvest, when most grains reach port via long trucking routes.

Petrobras has begun turning to more distant diesel providers in Western Africa and India, one of the sources said.

While a Gulf diesel cargo takes two to three weeks to arrive in Brazil, a ship from India could take 45-60 days.

"If refineries in the U.S. get damaged during the hurricane season, or anything else contributes to a tighter market, we could be in real trouble," a Petrobras executive said on condition of anonymity.

($1 = 4.79 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Brad Haynes and Christopher Cushing)

