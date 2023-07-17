News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras to hold investments roughly stable in new five-year business plan, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

July 17, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

By Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA will keep total investments in its upcoming 2024-2028 business plan broadly in line with the $78 billion foreseen in its latest five-year plan, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Reuters on Monday.

Petrobras is preparing to preview updates to its business plan next month, including a greater focus on renewable energy sources, ahead of the final announcement of its next five-year plan at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brad Haynes)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.