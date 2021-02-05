EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras expands fuel price parity calculation period to cut volatility - sources

By Sabrina Valle

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 - Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petrobras PETR4.SA, recently expanded to one year from three months the period for which it calculates the international price parity of the fuels it sells, two people familiar with the decision said.

The change, which applies to both diesel and gasoline, avoids transferring international price volatility to local gas pump prices, said the people, who declined to be named because the information is not public.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled company is known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The extent to which international price swings hit consumers at the Brazilian pump has long been a sensitive issue for Petrobras, which lost about $40 billion between 2011 and 2014 for selling fuels below international parity.

In 2018 former CEO Pedro Parente quit after coming under pressure to relax a policy of adjusting prices daily at the pump in response to global fuel price increases, triggering a debilitating truckers' strike.

The latest policy shift was made in the second half of December, two of the people said. Petrobras is under increased threats by truckers to go on another national strike against high diesel prices.

A third person said the company's books from fuel transactions close in annual terms based on a rolling average and that the policy was implemented several months ago.

Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said last week demands by truckers were not his problem. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday he would never seek to control Petrobras fuel prices.

Petrobras' stock traded up 3% following Bolsonaro's statement but then trimmed gains to 0.7% after Reuters' initial report on the pricing policy. Shares in fuel distribution company BR Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA, still partially owned by Petrobras, also lost ground and closed 1.2% lower.

The formula through which Petrobras calculates how much it makes from selling fuels in Brazil compared to international prices is private and has been controversial in the past.

The policy gives Petrobras more time before it has to close the books on the accounting impact from international price swings, giving it flexibility to keep its retail prices low for a longer period without registering a loss.

It does not prevent the company from adjusting prices at the pump up or down, anytime.

This is the first time the period used internally by Petrobras to calculate price fluctuation has been made public since 2019.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.