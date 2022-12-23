EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras CEO Andrade to resign before end of April term -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Caio Paes de Andrade, the chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, has decided to resign before his term ends in April, but has not yet set a date for his departure, six sources told Reuters.

Andrade's early exit would provide a pathway for leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to quickly install his own choice to lead the company. Lula, a leftist former president, takes office on Jan. 1.

Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, declined to comment. Andrade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Sabrina Valle; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chris Reese)

