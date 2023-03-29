EXCLUSIVE-Peru's Antamina mine life extension cost hiked to $2 bln, CEO says

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, March 29 (Reuters) - Peru's largest copper mine, Antamina, will spend $2 billion to extend the useful life of the deposit through 2036, up sharply from $1.6 billion previously planned, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Antamina CEO Victor Gobitz said the new investment figure for Antamina, co-owned by Glencore PLC GLEN.L, BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, was due to higher and additional costs.

"On one hand it's costs, and on the other hand because there are recurrent investments that the authorities believes should also be included in the investment figure," Gobitz said in an telephone interview, adding he expected approval by mid-year.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper.

The lifespan of Antamina, which produced 467,905 tonnes of copper last year, is currently set to expire in 2028.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jamie Freed)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.