EXCLUSIVE-Peru protesters to clear Las Bambas road after mining shutdown - legal adviser

By Marcelo Rochabrun

LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peruvian community protesters who have blocked a key transport road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine will clear the route until at least Dec. 30 following talks with the government, an adviser to the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

The blockade, which has been in place for over a month, had snarled production at the major mine which produces some 2% of global copper output and created a major issue for the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

"We are going to give them a truce, today in the afternoon we are going to release the statement that we are going to clear the road until the 30th of this month," said Victor Villa, an advisor to the protesting Chumbivilcas community.

"We need to be cautious," Villa said of the temporary truce, citing previous politicians who have made offers to the area but failed to deliver.

He said, however, that it is possible the road could remain clear after Dec. 30, but it would depend on agreements reached during a planned visit to the area then by Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez.

The Las Bambas mine has been a flashpoint of protests, with blockades hitting the mining road on and off for over 400 days since the mine started operations in 2016.

On Tuesday, Vasquez had strongly urged the protesting communities to clear the road, although she had been vague about the consequences of not following through. She has not ruled out a state of emergency declaration to clear the road, but she said she would rather engage in dialogue.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Diane Craft)

