EXCLUSIVE-Peru plans to cut red tape for mining to boost sector, minister says

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Peru's government is planning to cut red tape for the mining sector, part of a package of measures expected to be unveiled next week to arrest a deepening recession, Economy and Finance Minister Alex Contreras told Reuters on Thursday.

The world's no. 2 copper producer has seen its economy slide in recent months, hit by a fall in activity in farming, manufacturing, construction and transport. Mining has been a brighter spot, though falling investment is threatening that.

Contreras earlier this week admitted the country was in a recession and announced plans for new measures.

In the interview at his office in downtown Lima, the minister gave the most details yet about plans for the mining sector, home to firms including Glencore GLEN.L, BHP BHP.AX, Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N and China's MMG 1208.HK.

The measures for mining will "improve efficiency, with issues related to regulation and simplification of bureaucracy," Contreras said, adding the aim was to encourage investment in the sector and meet a key demand from mining firms.

"The aim is to reverse this feeling that no progress is being made in the sector," the minister added, though he said there were no plans to ease taxes on the industry.

According to official projections, mining investment in Peru is expected to fall 16% this year and 7% next year. Mining drives 60% of the Andean country's exports.

Peru's central bank sees overall economic growth of 0.9% this year and the government forecasts a 1.1% expansion. Analysts, however, consider both views to be too optimistic and some predict the economy will contract.

Contreras said he expects Peru to meet its fiscal deficit target this year of 2.4% of GDP, despite the higher spending expected to curb the worst economic slowdown in a quarter of a century outside the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a complicated year, with major social and climate shocks," he said, adding that the government had underestimated the impact of the El Niño weather pattern, which has brought intense rains in Peru's farming north.

"We've recognized the recession, but it is an unusual recession where formal employment is growing, with some sectors that are growing, consumption still growing."

For farming, where Peru in recent years has become a world leader in exports of produce like avocados, blueberries and grapes, Contreras said the government could grant incentives such as tax deductions for hiring workers and new investments.

"We are considering sending a bill on the subject to Congress; or coordinate to include it in a similar initiative already sent to reactivate the textile sector," he said.

Contreras declined to give new economic projections, but said the growth forecasts were "under review".

"We are betting on a better October, November and a better December, which are the months that have the greatest weight in the year," he said. "The final result will depend a lot on what we do, on the measures, on their implementation."

He added a longer-term aim was to develop the local ship-building sector with an investment program of 20 billion soles ($5.2 billion) over 10 years, including the construction of a new shipyard on the country's central coast.

That would be done via a partnership between a state firm and private investor, with interest he said from Europe and Asia. He said he hoped to announce the partner in November.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Daniel Wallis)

