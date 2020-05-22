EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon halts rare earths funding for Lynas, MP Materials - sources, document

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense last month reversed its decision to fund two projects to process rare earth minerals for military weapons, one of which has controversial ties to China, according to three sources and a government document seen by Reuters.

The Pentagon decision is a step backward for President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop the U.S. rare earths supply chain and reduce reliance on China, the world's largest producer of the strategic minerals used to build a range of weapons.

Australia's Lynas Corp LYC.AX and privately held U.S. firm MP Materials both said on April 22 they had been awarded funding by the Pentagon for rare earths separation facilities in Texas and California, respectively.

Lynas said it would move forward on its project. It was not immediately clear if MP Materials plan to move forward on design work for its project.

